AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,602 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,582 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.39 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

