AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.