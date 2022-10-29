AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $904,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,298.9% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $392,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $821,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DAPR opened at $29.59 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.