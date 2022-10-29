AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,593 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $135.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.30 and a 12-month high of $170.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.46.

