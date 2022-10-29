iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 47,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

