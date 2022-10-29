AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $94.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

