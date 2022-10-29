Assetmark Inc. Acquires 597 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 73.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 38.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $270.01 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $292.85 and its 200 day moving average is $319.20. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.