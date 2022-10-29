Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 237,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,818,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DFAU opened at $27.52 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83.

