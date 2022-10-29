Assetmark Inc. Boosts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,278,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

