Assetmark Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,657,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,419,000 after acquiring an additional 279,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 679,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,697,000 after acquiring an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,079.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,300 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

Shares of NBIX opened at $115.57 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $115.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.00 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

