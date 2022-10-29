Assetmark Inc. Sells 132,723 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,723 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

