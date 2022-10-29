Assetmark Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vale by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.