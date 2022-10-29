Assetmark Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

