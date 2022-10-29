Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.