Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 26.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Abiomed by 72.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Abiomed by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $258.06 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

