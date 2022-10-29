QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 61,236.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4,883.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $180.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.15.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 36.43%. On average, analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

