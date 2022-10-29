Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 3.5 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,337 shares of company stock valued at $742,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

