Assetmark Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 244.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

