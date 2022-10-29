Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Innoviva worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,032,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,266,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,206,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,540,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,156,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,510,000 after purchasing an additional 458,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 901,792 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

