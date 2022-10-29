CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.74.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

