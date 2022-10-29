Assetmark Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.