Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

