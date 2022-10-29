SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,893 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSB. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

