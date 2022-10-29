SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 69.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

