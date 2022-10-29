Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in American International Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 190,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,452 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 53,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in American International Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 467,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

