Assetmark Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of B. Riley Financial worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,303,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at $10,994,581.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $398,476.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,978,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $279,969,174.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 114,401 shares of company stock worth $5,652,679. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

B. Riley Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

