Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,130,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,429,000 after buying an additional 224,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.6 %

ARE stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.74 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 143.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Articles

