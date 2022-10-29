Assetmark Inc. Sells 743,214 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 417,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,157.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 51,033 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,086,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SPLB stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

