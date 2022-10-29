Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $739,000 Investment in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the second quarter worth $998,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Price Performance

AIMAU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, e-commerce, software, cloud computing, healthcare, transportation/mobility, or financial services industries, as well as other industries.

