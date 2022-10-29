Assetmark Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $647,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.56.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

