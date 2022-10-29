Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) by 545.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globalink Investment were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000.

NASDAQ GLLIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

