Assetmark Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,349,000 after buying an additional 1,302,672 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $97.69.

