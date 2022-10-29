Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WeWork were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in WeWork during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WeWork news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani purchased 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WeWork Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on WE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on WeWork from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of WE opened at $2.61 on Friday. WeWork Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WeWork

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

