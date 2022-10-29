Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,731 Shares of Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Gladstone Acquisition worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in Gladstone Acquisition by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $554,000. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Acquisition Stock Performance

GLEE opened at $10.16 on Friday. Gladstone Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11.

About Gladstone Acquisition

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and agricultural sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

