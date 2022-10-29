Assetmark Inc. Increases Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,867 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 594,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

