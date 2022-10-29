Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 61,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

HNW stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.02%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

