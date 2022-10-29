Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.8 %

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

