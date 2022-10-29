Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

