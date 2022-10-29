Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on CWEN shares. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.
