Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laredo Petroleum worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on LPI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $63.30 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.43.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 23.47 EPS for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

