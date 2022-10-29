Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 306.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH opened at $9.75 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.67.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

