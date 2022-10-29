Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $222.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.38 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.24.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESS. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $288.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.63.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.