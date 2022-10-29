Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 547.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,573,000 after buying an additional 1,015,265 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $54.19 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a return on equity of 56.11% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.