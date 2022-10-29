Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $807,000 Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,287 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 298,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EMO opened at $30.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $274,356.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,516,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,893,269.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 153,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,901 in the last 90 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.