Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,900 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $644,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of TROX stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.