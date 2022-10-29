Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $129.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.72%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

