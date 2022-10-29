Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVRG. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.