Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nabors Industries worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $18,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,829 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $169.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.46. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -24.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.60.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

