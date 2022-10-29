FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 254 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $118.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

