Candriam S.C.A. Sells 66,038 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,038 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.